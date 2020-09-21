Sawn Rocks

Saw this place last December and really wanted to go but way too far from Sydney and we were on road trip to Byron Bay so couldn't make it.

Then my friend talking about emu farm and wanna check out milky ways on the same direction, i was so excited and we could stop by this place. It was easy walk. The rock formation is amazing, they are huge and you could go under it or above it. Pretty slippery to climb up, afraid not able to make it back down, i chicken out and go for butterfly hunt below near the creek.