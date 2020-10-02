Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1139
African Daisy Stigma Closeup
I have never seen one like this. Not sure it's because the pollens already gone or because they are not there yet. It's really interesting detail and colour. Such a beauty.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
1139
photos
41
followers
110
following
312% complete
View this month »
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N960F
Taken
2nd October 2020 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daisy
,
stigma
,
african
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close