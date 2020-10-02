Previous
Next
African Daisy Stigma Closeup by julianneovie
Photo 1139

African Daisy Stigma Closeup

I have never seen one like this. Not sure it's because the pollens already gone or because they are not there yet. It's really interesting detail and colour. Such a beauty.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise