Pearl Beach by julianneovie
Photo 1141

Pearl Beach

We had a nice walk here after lunch before heading back to Sydney. It was so hot but totally worth it to check out the left side of Pearl beach. Lots of big rocks.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
