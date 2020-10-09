Previous
Nudibranch by julianneovie
Photo 1143

Nudibranch

Shaggy Mouse Nudibranch or Shag Rug Nudibranch (Aeolidia papillosa). Very small sea creature. I was so happy to know that there are nudibranch at the "Beneath the Tide" section at Sydney Aquarium. Apart from the starfish, nudibranch is my favourite.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
sheri
Interesting creature.
October 12th, 2020  
