Jellyfish by julianneovie
Photo 1144

Jellyfish

It was so relaxing to watch the jellyfish swim slowly, up and down, so beautiful. They put the rainbow light and the lights reflected on them, making it so dream like. Just beautiful!
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Photo Details

