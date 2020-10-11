Mount Tomah

Finally made it here with Maria and Claire, on such a beautiful sunny day too! The view was spectacular and lots of beautiful flowers along the sides of the walking path. You can hear the cicada buzzing loudly. Lots of bees busy collecting pollens and birds chirping while we were doing the forest loop track. We spend good few hours there and have a lunch picnic before we resume to take more photos. A place must visit this spring and they have wipe off the entry fee. Giving you more reason to go for a walk here.