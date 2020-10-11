Previous
Next
Mount Tomah by julianneovie
Photo 1145

Mount Tomah

Finally made it here with Maria and Claire, on such a beautiful sunny day too! The view was spectacular and lots of beautiful flowers along the sides of the walking path. You can hear the cicada buzzing loudly. Lots of bees busy collecting pollens and birds chirping while we were doing the forest loop track. We spend good few hours there and have a lunch picnic before we resume to take more photos. A place must visit this spring and they have wipe off the entry fee. Giving you more reason to go for a walk here.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise