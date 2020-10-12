Previous
Next
Working bee on King Protea by julianneovie
Photo 1146

Working bee on King Protea

So pretty. This King Protea colour is so beautiful, warming people's heart. It's much bigger than the usual protea as you can see how small the bee looks compared to it. Seen at Mt Tomah botanical garden.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise