Previous
Next
Dragonfly by julianneovie
Photo 1212

Dragonfly

I have been chasing dragonfly a lot during this long roadtrip. Sneak to them quietly in the hope they stay for me to photograph. Finally got one!
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise