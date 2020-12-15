Previous
Yellow mushrooms by julianneovie
Yellow mushrooms

Found this cute mushrooms during our hike to the Old Bottlebutt. A place famous for it's big tree.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
