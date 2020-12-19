Sign up
Photo 1211
Fiddler Ray
Boat trip to Brush Island for the shipwreck. Found lots of Fiddler Rays. Love the patterns and the unique shape. Looks like a cross breed from Port Jackson and Sting Rays.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Tags
fiddler ray
