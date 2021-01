Freediving with seals

Had a boat trip to Drum & Drumsticks at Jervis Bay to freedive with a colony of seals. It's my third times freediving with a group of seals. First time I was just snorkelling and couldn't freedive yet. Was pretty worry if they would bite. Second time, I could film them closer, they are so cute. Third time I could finally freedive and play with them. It was great fun.