Sunrise at Plantation Point, Vincentia by julianneovie
Sunrise at Plantation Point, Vincentia

We get up early again for sunrise. Just enjoying the golden moment quietly with the sound of waves breaking and bird chirping. Very relaxing. Part of the Jervis Bay trip.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
