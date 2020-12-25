Sign up
Beautiful pebbles
There were so many beautiful pebbles on the further side of Merewether Ocean Baths. The pools are huge and ocean view was amazing.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
0
1
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
1228
photos
38
followers
107
following
336% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N960F
Taken
24th December 2020 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
pebbles
,
merewether ocean baths
