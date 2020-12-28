Previous
Wilson Headland Walk by julianneovie
Wilson Headland Walk

We do a lot of rock scrambling, I really enjoy it. I fell once during my walk from one rockpool to another at Diggers Camp haha as some rock are slippery.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
