Orange Lacewing by julianneovie
Photo 1225

Orange Lacewing

Cethosia Penthesilea or Orange Lacewing butterfly. This one is male. I love photographing butterfly. They are a challenge but so worth it. You get to see the details our eyes don't get to look at for long.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
