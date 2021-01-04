Previous
Diamond Head by julianneovie
Photo 1228

Diamond Head

I have been here three times, just really live this place. Rock scrambling and walk a long the beach.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
