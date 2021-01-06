Sign up
Photo 1235
Owlfly (Ascalaphus Sinister)
Saw this beautiful dragonfly-like insect at Jones Point, a secluded beach reached by small boat from Wooli. Not sure how rare it is in Australia as I have never seen it before but in Wikipedia it said that it's from Northern India.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
0
0
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
1235
photos
38
followers
107
following
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N960F
Taken
26th December 2020 8:23am
Tags
ascalaphus sinister
,
owlfly
