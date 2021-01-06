Previous
Owlfly (Ascalaphus Sinister) by julianneovie
Owlfly (Ascalaphus Sinister)

Saw this beautiful dragonfly-like insect at Jones Point, a secluded beach reached by small boat from Wooli. Not sure how rare it is in Australia as I have never seen it before but in Wikipedia it said that it's from Northern India.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
