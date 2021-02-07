Previous
Grasshopper by julianneovie
Grasshopper

Green on green. He let me take photo before hopping away.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
