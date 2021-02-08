Previous
Eggs mass of nudibranch by julianneovie
Eggs mass of nudibranch

This ribbon like eggs mass belongs to sea slug nudibranch. So pretty.
Julianne Ovie

I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
