Previous
Next
Kamay National Park by julianneovie
Photo 1258

Kamay National Park

It was great place for sunset, there are whale sculptures, this nice green walking area is by the beach.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise