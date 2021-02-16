Previous
Sea snail feeding on sea urchin by julianneovie
Photo 1255

Sea snail feeding on sea urchin

Saw this beauty during my drift snorkelling at Narooma. The current was so fast, holding onto rock, I finally manage to get a picture. The colour was so bright, and it's big, was so happy to see it.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
