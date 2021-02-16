Sign up
Sea snail feeding on sea urchin
Saw this beauty during my drift snorkelling at Narooma. The current was so fast, holding onto rock, I finally manage to get a picture. The colour was so bright, and it's big, was so happy to see it.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Tags
snail
sea snail
