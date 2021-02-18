Spiny Oak Slug

This Spiny Oak Slug is the larval form of a moth. It's venomous, vary from mild itching and burning to more serious reactions that required medical attention. If you get sting from it, wash with soap and water, then use hair dryer set on low to dry the area, putting tape on the site and pulling it off to remove embedded hairs to prevent further injury. Apply isopropyl (rubbing alcohol) to the sting. Apply baking soda slurry. Apply calamine lotion. Place an ice pack over the sting. My friend Rob accidentally brush onto it and felt the sting but he said the sting goes away in about 10mins.