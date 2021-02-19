Previous
Golden Waxy Cap by julianneovie
Photo 1256

Golden Waxy Cap

Hygrocybe Flavescens or the golden waxy cap. It's reportedly edible but untried locally. The colour was so bright, looks so pretty. Spotted by Maria on the way back from our short hike to the Granite Falls.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Photo Details

Margo ace
Beautiful find FAV
February 22nd, 2021  
