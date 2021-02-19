Sign up
Photo 1256
Golden Waxy Cap
Hygrocybe Flavescens or the golden waxy cap. It's reportedly edible but untried locally. The colour was so bright, looks so pretty. Spotted by Maria on the way back from our short hike to the Granite Falls.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
1
1
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
1259
photos
39
followers
107
following
344% complete
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N960F
Taken
21st February 2021 2:37pm
Privacy
Public
golden waxy cap
,
hygrocybe flavescens
Margo
ace
Beautiful find FAV
February 22nd, 2021
