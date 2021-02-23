Sign up
Moonlight walk to Lockleys Pylon
Set on long exposure with timer. I am off the frame a bit. The second try I managed to get all of us in the frame but the moon were hiding. It was misty night, eerie but interesting experience.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-N960F
Taken
27th February 2021 9:50pm
Tags
night walk
,
lockleys pylon
