My tent by julianneovie
Photo 1266

My tent

Finally back camping again. It was really beautiful morning. Bird chirping, lots of butterfly nearby and mist that fly in and out.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
