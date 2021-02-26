Previous
Golden Scruffy by julianneovie
Photo 1260

Golden Scruffy

Cyptotrama asprata, commonly known as the golden-scruffy collybia, is a saprobic species of mushroom in the family Physalacriaceae.

Widely distributed in tropical regions of the world, it is characterized by the bright orange to yellow cap that in young specimens is covered with tufts of fibrils resembling small spikes.
Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
kali ace
isnt it cute!
February 28th, 2021  
