Photo 1260
Golden Scruffy
Cyptotrama asprata, commonly known as the golden-scruffy collybia, is a saprobic species of mushroom in the family Physalacriaceae.
Widely distributed in tropical regions of the world, it is characterized by the bright orange to yellow cap that in young specimens is covered with tufts of fibrils resembling small spikes.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N960F
Taken
27th February 2021 2:56pm
Tags
mushroom
,
mycology
,
cyptotrama asprata
,
golden-scruffy collybia
kali
ace
isnt it cute!
February 28th, 2021
