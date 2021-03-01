Previous
View from the top of Blue Mountains by julianneovie
View from the top of Blue Mountains

At Arc Cave Rocket Point Walking Track. We started the walk from Wentworth Falls Lookout walking track. The walk was amazing, pass the waterfalls and very green area, the air smells fresh.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
