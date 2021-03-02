Previous
Fairy shelter by julianneovie
Photo 1290

Fairy shelter

I love the look of mushroom from this perspective. It make the object huge and I get to enjoy the beauty more.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
