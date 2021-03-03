Previous
Violet Coral Fungi by julianneovie
Photo 1291

Violet Coral Fungi

Clavaria zollingeri or coral fungi, so beautiful. Couldn't believe what you see in the ocean you can see in the mountain too.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
