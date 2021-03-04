Previous
Bolete mushroom by julianneovie
Photo 1292

Bolete mushroom

Boletellus emodensis. This mushroom has spongy texture under the cap, instead of gills. The top is rough looking. Very special and another beautiful mushroom.
4th March 2021

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Photo Details

