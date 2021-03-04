Sign up
Photo 1292
Bolete mushroom
Boletellus emodensis. This mushroom has spongy texture under the cap, instead of gills. The top is rough looking. Very special and another beautiful mushroom.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Views
9
365
SM-N960F
27th February 2021 2:10pm
mushroom
,
bolete
,
boletellus emodensis
