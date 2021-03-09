Previous
Chestnut harvest by julianneovie
Photo 1280

First time picking chestnut. Fresh chestnut are meant to let them sit for four days then consume within two weeks. I will boil them with water. They are suitable in the bbq too.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Julianne Ovie

I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
