Previous
Next
Cabbage butterfly on purple flowers by julianneovie
Photo 1306

Cabbage butterfly on purple flowers

Pieris rapae or cabbage butterfly are seen a lot since December last year. Not sure if they are suddenly a lot of them around or I just only notice them since then.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise