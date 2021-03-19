Previous
Japanese Anemone by julianneovie
Japanese Anemone

ANEMONE hupehensis ‘Prinz Heinrich’ or Japanese Anemone. Vibrant colour, can't just walk past it.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
