Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1309
Water droplets
Screenshot from super slow motion. It's fascinating to watch.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
0
0
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
1316
photos
40
followers
106
following
360% complete
View this month »
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
27th March 2021 1:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
droplet
