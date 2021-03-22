Previous
Next
Grey Heron landing by julianneovie
Photo 1310

Grey Heron landing

I often come across the grey heron while taking a walk at the beach. They are difficult to approach.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice capture
March 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise