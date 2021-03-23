Previous
Waves crashing by julianneovie
Photo 1311

Waves crashing

Like usual, watching waves crashing and listening to the sound, so relaxing
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Dawn ace
Love watching waves breaking so much force a cool image
March 30th, 2021  
