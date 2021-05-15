Previous
Sunrise at the Pinnacles by julianneovie
Photo 1364

Sunrise at the Pinnacles

I was here 7 years ago in summer, was scorching hot. Went there again in late Autumn at sunrise, the temperature was perfect and no crowd. It feels so peaceful. A must go day trip from Perth.
15th May 2021 15th May 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
