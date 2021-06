Kayaking adventure

We went to Monkey Mia for dolphin watching, few of them came so close to the shore for feeding, they get 2 small sardines each.



Then we kayak and snorkel, 5km each way. It was hard lol as I only have kayak few times in my life. On the way back we saw a few dolphins very close to our kayak, we just sat still until they leave, it was such a great experience.