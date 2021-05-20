Previous
Golden hour at Fawler Camp by julianneovie
Golden hour at Fawler Camp

We walk and walk, to the top. At sunset. I noticed my friends amongst this colours, gotta do a silhouette, so told them to spread out a little for a sense of scale.
20th May 2021

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
