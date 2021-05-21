Previous
Next
Nature's Window by julianneovie
Photo 1370

Nature's Window

Walking in the heat, we made it to the Nature's window of Kalbarri National Park. It was around 32 degree, very strong sun and it's humid even it's the end of Autumn! Yeah, it's Australia~~
21st May 2021 21st May 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
380% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
amazing
June 17th, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
superb, great detail
June 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise