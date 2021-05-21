Sign up
Photo 1370
Nature's Window
Walking in the heat, we made it to the Nature's window of Kalbarri National Park. It was around 32 degree, very strong sun and it's humid even it's the end of Autumn! Yeah, it's Australia~~
21st May 2021
21st May 21
2
0
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
1388
photos
40
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N960F
Taken
17th May 2021 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kalbarri
,
nature's window
kali
ace
amazing
June 17th, 2021
Graeme Stevens
ace
superb, great detail
June 17th, 2021
