Photo 1363
Whale shark
Had a great experience snorkelling with 5 whale sharks at Ningaloo Reef in Exmouth. They were ranging from 7m to 12m. Beautiful gentle giant.
22nd May 2021
22nd May 21
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Tags
shark
whale shark
kali
ace
wow so close
June 3rd, 2021
