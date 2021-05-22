Previous
Whale shark by julianneovie
Photo 1363

Whale shark

Had a great experience snorkelling with 5 whale sharks at Ningaloo Reef in Exmouth. They were ranging from 7m to 12m. Beautiful gentle giant.
22nd May 2021 22nd May 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
kali ace
wow so close
June 3rd, 2021  
