Probably the prettiest ray I have seen. You can watch how it swim elegantly at 00:45 from my channel, https://youtu.be/_TaWl6HdOXI At night, we saw one while beach combing in the shallow water at Coral Bay, moving in the dark, it scared a few if us. This ray is capable of injuring humans with its venomous tail spines, though it prefers to flee if threatened.Other common names used for this species include bluespotted ray, lagoon ray, fantail ray, reef ray, ribbontail stingray.