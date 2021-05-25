Previous
Underwater rose petals by julianneovie
Underwater rose petals

This beautiful deep pink ribbon like beauty is actually an egg of a Spanish dancer nudibranch. I have always want to see it. It was swaying left and right back and forth from the current, so beautiful to watch.
Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
