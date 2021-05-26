Previous
Blue mini Christmas trees by julianneovie
Blue mini Christmas trees

These shiny bright blue tree like marine creature are actually marine worm called Christmas trees. They quickly retracted when they notice you. Also their defence mechanism from predator.
Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
