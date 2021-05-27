Previous
Next
Emerald like giant clam by julianneovie
Photo 1370

Emerald like giant clam

The colour of this giant clam was really hypnotising. So bright and beautiful. I dive down a few times to ogle at it, admiring it to my heart content.
27th May 2021 27th May 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise