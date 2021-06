Jellyfish

Shell beach is one of the world's few hyper-saline marine environments, you can float up higher in this water. Not much sea life only cockles and jellyfish. I don't remember seeing fish either in here.



The water was crystal clear and very still, flat like a pancake, so a very peaceful snorkel experience. I just glide in the water slowly, stopping at every jellyfish I saw, lots of them. There is no sand in this beach, only shells with the depth of up to 10 metres.