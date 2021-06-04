Previous
Toxic nudibranch by julianneovie
Photo 1384

Toxic nudibranch

Phyllidia varicosa is a beautiful sea slug that capable of creating toxic mucus that can kill fish or crustaceans once disturbed. Commonly sale for aquarium but they often cause trouble due to the toxidity.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
