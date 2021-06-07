Previous
Mollymook golf course reef
Mollymook golf course reef

Was raining when we get here, was dying to get in the water but so cold without the sun. Even cloudy and rainy this place still looks great. Can't wait to come back here in a sunny warm day.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
