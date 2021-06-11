Sign up
Sunset at Malua Bay
We take a long walk from Nanny Bay to Shell and pebbles beach. Rock hopping and scrambling a long the way. The rocks are mostly pointy and sharp. Was so afraid of falling while making my way up and down the boulders. But come back unscratched :)
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
sunset
malua bay
