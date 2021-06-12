Sign up
Photo 1367
Droplet at sunset
Checking out the rainbow in the sky, I noticed the sun setting on the other side. It was beautiful. I tried to experiment with the droplets to capture the beautiful sunset.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Views
11
365
SM-N960F
12th June 2021 4:53pm
Tags
sunset
macro
droplet
